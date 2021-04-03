Forgotten Felines for week of April 4, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

This week’s felines available for adoption are:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stuart Little, male, pure-bred Javanese, 5 years old. Must be adopted with sister, Snow Bell.

Snow Bell, female, pure-bred Balinese, 5 years old.

Midnight, female, DSH black, 5 years. Must be adopted with brother, Cole.

Cole, male, DSH, black, 5 years old. Special! $100 for both Midnight & Cole, fully vetted and microchipped.