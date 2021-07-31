Forgotten Felines for week of Aug. 1, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.
Here are this week’s felines:
Angelo, male, DLH white, 2.5 months old.
Angel, female, DLH white, 2 years.
Tippi, male, DSH, black and white tuxedo, 2.5 months.
Gretel, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 2.5 months.
Rosie, female, DSH brown tabby, 2.5 months.