Forgotten Felines for week of Aug. 21, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Symba, male, DSH orange tabby, 3 months old

Maddie, female, DSH, orange and white, 1.5 years old

Tatiana, female, DSH brown and white tabby, 3.5 months old

Rita, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 3.5 months old

