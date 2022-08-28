 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of Aug. 28, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Walter Kitty, male, DLH, orange and white, 3 months old

Eliza, female, DSH Tortico, 6 months old

Toby, male, DSH orange tabby, 6 months. Eliza’s brother, bonded to Eliza.

Fireball, DSH orange and white tabby, 3 months. Bonded to sister Penny.

