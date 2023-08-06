Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-©(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Here are this week’s felines:
Parsnip, male, DSH buff and white tabby, 3 months old.
SweetPea, female, DLH gray, 3 months old.
Lasso, male, DSH orange tabby, 3 months old.
Ted, male, DSH orange tabby, 3 months old.
Loki, male, DSH black, 1 year old.