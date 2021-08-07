Forgotten Felines for week of Aug. 8, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.

Here are this week’s felines:

Crow, female, DSH, white and gray tabby, 12 weeks.

Haku, male, DSH gray tabby, 9 weeks.

Ponyo, female, DSH gray and white tabby, 9 weeks.

Calcifer, male, DSH gray tabby, 9 weeks.