Forgotten Felines for week of Dec. 12, 2021

Please join Forgotten Felines on Saturday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Culpeper PetSmart for the Home for the Holidays Adoption Fair. Great specials! Great kittens and cats! All fully vetted.
NOTE: Photos below were taken in another shelter before the cats came into our care.
Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
Here are this week’s felines:
Cleo, female, DLH snowshoe Siamese, 2 years old
Fido, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 12 weeks old
Spot, male, DSH white and black, 12 weeks old
Roscoe, male, DSH black and white masked tuxedo, 12 weeks old
Twinkle, male, DSH gray and white tuxedo, 12 weeks old
LadyBug, female, dilute calico, 1 year old