Forgotten Felines for week of Dec. 5, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
Here are this week’s felines:
Peppermint, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 2 months old.
MoonPie, male, DSH Black and white tuxedo 6 months old.
Malomar, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 6 months old, bonded with Moonpie.
Grasshopper, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 6 months old.
PitterPatter, male, DSH brown tabby, 6 months old, bonded with Grasshopper.
Twinkle, male, DLH, gray and white, 2 months old.