Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 15-22, 2022

Join us on Saturday, Jan. 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Culpeper PetSmart to meet our cats and kittens. All are vetted, vaccinated and microchipped.

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Samantha, female, DSH Tabbico, 1 year old.

Grasshopper, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 8 months old.

PitterPatter, male. DSH brown tabby, 8 months old. Bonded brother with Grasshopper.

Kismet, female, DSH torti, about 4 years old.

Roscoe, male, DSH black and white masked tuxedo, 34 months old. Bonded with brother, Fido.

