Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 2, 2022
Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 2, 2022

Holiday Adoption Special continues through New Year’s Day! Take $25 off adoption fee of any kitten/cat. Bonded pairs—adopt one, get one free! All vetted, vaccinated and microchipped.

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Schooner, male, DSH gray and white tabby, 7 months old.

Surf, male, DSH white and gray tabby, 7 months old. Bonded to brother, Schooner.

Tidbit, female, DSH brown tabby, 6 months old.

Grasshopper, male, DSH black and white, 6 months old.

PitterPatter, male, DSH brown and white tabby, 6 months old. Bonded brothers.

