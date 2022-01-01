Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 2, 2022

Holiday Adoption Special continues through New Year’s Day! Take $25 off adoption fee of any kitten/cat. Bonded pairs—adopt one, get one free! All vetted, vaccinated and microchipped. Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit

g or look on Facebook for

. Here are this week’s felines: Schooner, male, DSH gray and white tabby, 7 months old. Surf, male, DSH white and gray tabby, 7 months old. Bonded to brother, Schooner. Tidbit, female, DSH brown tabby, 6 months old. Grasshopper, male, DSH black and white, 6 months old. PitterPatter, male, DSH brown and white tabby, 6 months old. Bonded brothers.

Holiday Adoption Special continues through New Year’s Day! Take $25 off adoption fee of any kitten/cat. Bonded pairs—adopt one, get one free! All vetted, vaccinated and microchipped.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}