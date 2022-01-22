Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 23, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
Here are this week’s felines:
Samantha, female, DSH Tabbico, 11 months old.
Hank, male, DSH white and orange, 12 weeks old.
Rocco, male, DSH black, 4 months old.
Kiki, female, DSH blue Tabby, 1 year old.