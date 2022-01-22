 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 23, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Samantha, female, DSH Tabbico, 11 months old.

Hank, male, DSH white and orange, 12 weeks old.

Rocco, male, DSH black, 4 months old.

Kiki, female, DSH blue Tabby, 1 year old.

