Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 9, 2022

Join us on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Culpeper PetSmart to meet these cats and other kittens and cats. All are vetted, vaccinated and microchipped.
Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
Here are this week’s felines:
Maryam, female, DSH calico, 1 year old
Gracie, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 1 year old
Kiki, female, DSH blue tabby, 1 year old
Samantha, female, DSH Tabbico, 1 year old