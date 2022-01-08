 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 9, 2022
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Forgotten Felines for week of Jan. 9, 2022

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Join us on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Culpeper PetSmart to meet these cats and other kittens and cats. All are vetted, vaccinated and microchipped.

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are this week’s felines:

Maryam, female, DSH calico, 1 year old

Gracie, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 1 year old

Kiki, female, DSH blue tabby, 1 year old

Samantha, female, DSH Tabbico, 1 year old

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Newsy Investigates: Delays And Fraud Fears At COVID-19 Test Sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spanberger asks Northam, Youngkin to investigate I-95 'catastrophe'
Local News

Spanberger asks Northam, Youngkin to investigate I-95 'catastrophe'

With a change of power looming in Richmond, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is asking Gov. Ralph Northam and Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin for a state investigation of a nearly 50-mile backup that left travelers stranded for more than a day on an ice-bound section of Interstate 95 in the heart of the newly created congressional district she is running to represent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert