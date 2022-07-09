 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of July 10, 2022

Please join us for the 5th annual Kitten Palooza from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Culpeper PetSmart. Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540-717-4420, visit

ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org

or look on Facebook for

ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper

. Check out available pets at

PetStablished

Here are this week’s felines: Honeysuckle, female, DSH/Calico, 8 weeks old. BlueBarry, male, DMH, gray and white, 8 weeks. Buzz, male, Russian Blue mix, 6 weeks. Violet Grace, female, DSH, gray and white, 6 weeks (bonded). Bucky, male, DLH gray tabby, 6 weeks.

