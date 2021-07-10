Forgotten Felines for week of July 11, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.
This week, we have Breeze’s Beauties. These adorable fluffy kittens are about 9 weeks old and were found in a Culpeper backyard with their mom. They appear to be a Persian mix and are available to be adopted now.
Coconut, male, DSH/DMH, white and black tabby, 9 weeks old.
Tahoe, male, DSH/DMH, white, tan, and gray tabby, 9 weeks.
Pier, male, DSH/DMH, white and brown tabby, 9 weeks.
Reef, male, DSH/DMH, brown and white tabby, 9 weeks.