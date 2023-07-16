Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-©(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Join Forgotten Felines on July 22 for the 6th Annual Kitten Palooza 2.0 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the PetSmart in Culpeper.
Here are this week’s felines:
Parsnip, male, DSH buff and white tabby, 10 weeks old.
SweetPea, female, DLH gray, 10 weeks old.
Lasso, male, DSH orange tabby, 10 weeks old.
Ted, male, DSH orange tabby, 10 weeks old.
Loki, male, DSH black, 1 year old.