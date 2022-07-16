Forgotten Felines for week of July 17, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished
Here are this week’s felines:
Tilly, female, DLH black and white tuxedo, 4 months old
Aurelia, female, DSH/Calico, 8 weeks
Duchess Penelope Pretty Whiskers, female, DLH, gray and white tabby, 2 years
Rita, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 8 weeks