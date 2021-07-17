Forgotten Felines for week of July 18, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.
Here are this week’s felines:
Rosie, female, DSH brown tabby, 10 weeks old.
Mr. Cuddlesworth, male, DSH, gray tabby, 10 weeks.
Ben, male. DSH orange tabby, 10 weeks. Bonded with Jerry.
Jerry, male, DSH black, 10 weeks. Bonded with Ben.