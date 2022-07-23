 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Forgotten Felines for week of July 24, 2022

  • 0

Please join us from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Culpeper PetSmart for Kitten Palooza 2.0!

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished

Here are this week’s felines:

Red, male, DSH orange tabby, 7 weeks old

Tiny, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 7 weeks

People are also reading…

Wolfy, female, DSH gray and cream torbi, 7 weeks

Bucky, male, DSH gray tabby, 9 weeks

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert