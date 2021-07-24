Forgotten Felines for week of July 25, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.
Here are this week’s felines:
Marigold, female, DSH white and orange tabby, 2 years old.
Anna, female, DLH black, 10 weeks.
Willa, female, DSH black, 11 weeks.
Arnold, male, DSH black, 11 weeks. Must be adopted with Willa.