Forgotten Felines for week of July 25, 2021
Forgotten Felines for week of July 25, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.

Here are this week’s felines:

Marigold, female, DSH white and orange tabby, 2 years old.

Anna, female, DLH black, 10 weeks.

Willa, female, DSH black, 11 weeks.

Arnold, male, DSH black, 11 weeks. Must be adopted with Willa.

