Forgotten Felines for week of July 3, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished
Here are this week’s felines:
Anastasia, female, DSH blue and white tabby with spots, 3 months old.
Windsor, male, DSH blue tabby, 3 months old.
Mr. Fox, male, Maine Coon/DLH mix, 3 years. Bonded to brother Spencer.
Eliza, female, Abitab (part Abyssinian/part tabby), 6 mos., shyBonded to brother Toby.
Toby, male, DSH orange tabby, 6 months old.