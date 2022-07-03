 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Forgotten Felines for week of July 3, 2022

  • 0

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished

Here are this week’s felines:

Anastasia, female, DSH blue and white tabby with spots, 3 months old.

Windsor, male, DSH blue tabby, 3 months old.

Mr. Fox, male, Maine Coon/DLH mix, 3 years. Bonded to brother Spencer.

Eliza, female, Abitab (part Abyssinian/part tabby), 6 mos., shyBonded to brother Toby.

Toby, male, DSH orange tabby, 6 months old.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert