Forgotten Felines for week of July 31, 2022

Please come meet your new best friend at Kitten Palooza 2.0 on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., by the Culpeper PetSmart’s grooming salon.

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished

Here are this week’s felines:

Nyla, female, DLH gray and white, 11 months old

Nina (Nyla’s mom), female, DSH black, 2 years. Nyla and Nina are bonded and must be adopted together.

Josie, female, DSH dilute calico, 4 months

Belinda, female, DMH dilute calico, 4 months. Bonded with sister, Josie and must be adopted together.

Splash!, female, DLH gray and cream, 3 months