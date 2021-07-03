 Skip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of July 4, 2021
Forgotten Felines for week of July 4, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.

This week, we are featuring these little Hawaiian Honeys who were found at a Culpeper farm.

Now, they are all fully vetted, vaccinated, tested, and microchipped and ready to go home today!

Kalea, male, DSH gray and white tabby, 3 months old

Miki, male, DSH black, 3 months

Kala, male, DSH black, 3 months

Hani, male, DSH, gray and white tabby, 3 months

