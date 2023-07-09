Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-©(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Here are this week’s felines:
Rebecca, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 9 weeks old.
Lasso, male, DSH orange tabby, 9 weeks old.
Keeley, female, DSH, black and white tuxedo, 9 weeks old.
Twister, female, DSH gray and white; and Scrabble, male, DSH brown tabby, 10 weeks old. Bonded pair.