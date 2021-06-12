 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forgotten Felines for week of June 13, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Forgotten Felines for week of June 13, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This week’s felines available for adoption are:

Scuttle, male, DSH orange and white tabby, 10 weeks old

Schooner, male, DSH brown and white tabby, 10 weeks old

Strudel, male, Siamese/Lilac Seal Point, 10 weeks old

Gilligan, male, DSH blue and white tabby, 6 weeks old

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News