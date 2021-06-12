Forgotten Felines for week of June 13, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.

This week’s felines available for adoption are:

Scuttle, male, DSH orange and white tabby, 10 weeks old

Schooner, male, DSH brown and white tabby, 10 weeks old

Strudel, male, Siamese/Lilac Seal Point, 10 weeks old

Gilligan, male, DSH blue and white tabby, 6 weeks old