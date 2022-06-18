 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Forgotten Felines for week of June 19, 2022

  • 0

Please join us at Culpeper PetSmart on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Luau Meow! Lots of kittens and cats! Hula gonna pick?

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished

Here are this week’s felines:

Belinda, female, DLH, calico, 9 weeks old

Josie, female, DSH calico/torbi, 9 weeks old. Bonded with sister Belinda.

Lucinda, female, DSH Calico, 1 year old. A loving companion cat.

People are also reading…

Lana, female, DSH Calico, 1 year old. Lucinda’s sister.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Wealthy dad acquitted in final trial of college admissions bribery scandal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert