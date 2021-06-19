Forgotten Felines for week of June 20, 20121

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.

This week’s felines are the Keebler Crew. The mom-cat hid her kittens in a hollowed-out tree, just like the Keebler elves. Their names reflect their early beginnings.

Available for adoption in a few days are:

Grasshopper, female, DSH black and white, 10 weeks old

Pitter Patter, male, DSH brown tabby, 10 weeks

S’mores, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 10 weeks

Crackers, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 10 weeks