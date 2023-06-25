Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-©(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Here are this week’s felines:
Tiddlywinks, female, DLH dilute Torbi, 7 weeks old. Loving and playful.
Fabio, male, DSH three legged, tabby and white male. Sweet and loves attention.
Twister, female, DSH gray and white; and Scrabble, male, DSH brown tabby. 7 weeks old. Bonded pair.
Zora, female, calico, 8 years old. Wonderful companion cat.