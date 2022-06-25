Forgotten Felines for week of June 26, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished
Here are this week’s felines:
Eliza, female, DSH tabbico, 6 months old
Toby, male, DSH orange tabby, 6 months old
MaryJane, female, torti, 2 1/2 months old
Dot, female, DSH brown tabby, 2 1/2 months old