 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Forgotten Felines for week of June 26, 2022

  • 0

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished

Here are this week’s felines:

Eliza, female, DSH tabbico, 6 months old

Toby, male, DSH orange tabby, 6 months old

MaryJane, female, torti, 2 1/2 months old

Dot, female, DSH brown tabby, 2 1/2 months old

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Yesli Vega wins GOP nomination to challenge Spanberger in 7th

Yesli Vega wins GOP nomination to challenge Spanberger in 7th

Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega clinched the Republican nomination in a low-turnout, six-candidate primary Tuesday to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, setting up a general election showdown with a clear ideological contrast between the conservative firebrand and the centrist Democratic incumbent.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Disney caught in the middle of political firestorm over Florida law

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert