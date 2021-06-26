Forgotten Felines for week of June 27, 20121

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.

This week, we are featuring Summer’s Crew. This little family was found living under a backyard shed. They are all playful and loving!

Available for adoption are:

Splash, female, DSH gray/brown/white tabby, 10 weeks

Scuttle, male, DSH orange and white tabby, 10 weeks

Surf, male, DSH brown and white tabby, 10 weeks

Schooner, male, DSH gray/brown/white tabby, 10 weeks