Forgotten Felines for week of June 5, 2022

Please visit the Culpeper PetSmart on Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to meet oodles and oodles of kittens and lots of great companion cats, too.

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished

Here are this week’s felines:

Pepa, female, DSH white with black, 2.5 months old.

Luisa, female, DSH brown and white tabby, 2.5 months old.

Isabela, female, DSH blue and white tabby, 2.5 months old.

Bruno, male, DSH white, with black. 2.5 months old, his sister is Pepa.

