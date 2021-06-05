Forgotten Felines for week of June 6, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.
This week’s felines available for adoption are:
Milo, male, DMH/Maine Coon mix tuxedo, 10 weeks old
Simba, male, DMH/Maine Coon mix, 10 weeks
Beau, male, DSH/Maine Coon mix, 10 weeks
Kalea, male, DSH gray and white tabby, 10 weeks