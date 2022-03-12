Forgotten Felines for week of March 13, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Guido, female, DSH black and white masked tuxedo, 4 months old.

Guido’s sister, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 4 months old. Guido and her sister are bonded and must be adopted together.

Fido, male, DSH black and white tuxedo 4 months old.

Roscoe, male, DSH, black and white masked tuxedo, 4 months old. Fido and Roscoe are bonded brothers, and must be adopted together.