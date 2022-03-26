 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of March 27, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Pumpkin Spice, female, DSH Torti, 2 years old.

Lucinda, female, DSH calico, 1 year old.

Grasshopper, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 9 months old.

PitterPatter, male, DSH brown tabby, 9 months old. Bonded with brother, Grasshopper.

