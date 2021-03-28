 Skip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of March 28, 2021
Forgotten Felines for week of March 28, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

This week’s felines available for adoption are:

Benson, male DSH brown tabby, 1 year, lovebug.

Karen, female, Abyssinian, 1 year, lovebug. Bonded, must be adopted together.

Stripes Magee, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 3 years.

Bentley, male, DSH Gray and white Agean tabby, 3 years. Best buds, must be adopted together.

Catelyn, female, Russian Blue mix, 2 years. Must be adopted with son, Rickon, very bonded.

Rickon, male, DSH black, barely a year. Very bonded with mom, Catelyn.

