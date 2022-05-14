Forgotten Felines for week of May 15, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Rufus, male, DSH brown tabby, 1 year old.

Felix, male, DSH orange and white tabby, 7 weeks old, preadopt.

Louisa, female, DSH brown and white tabby, 7 weeks old, preadopt.

Mirabel, female, DSH, blue and cream, 7 weeks old, preadopt.

Isabela, female, DSH blue tabby, 7 weeks old, preadopt.