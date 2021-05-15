Forgotten Felines for week of May 16, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Special deal on all bonded pairs.

All cats are completely vetted, tested, and microchipped.

This week’s felines available for adoption are:

Stuart Little, male, Siamese-Balinese (purebred), 5 years old (bonded with his sister, Snow Bell.)

Snow Bell, female, Siamese-Javenese (purebred), 5 years old.

Carla, female, DSH, gray tabby, 6 months old. (Bonded with sister Marla.)

Marla, female, DSH, 6 months old.