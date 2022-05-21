 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of May 22, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished

Here are this week’s felines:

Camilo, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 8 weeks old.

Tux, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 4 years old. Great companion cat!

Pepa, female, DSH white with black, 8 weeks old.

Luisa, female, DSH brown and white tabby, 8 weeks old.

