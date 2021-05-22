Forgotten Felines for week of May 23, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.
This week’s felines available for adoption are:
Cosmos, male, DSH orange and white, 8 weeks old.
Kiwi, male, DSH buff and white, 8 weeks.
Milo, male, DMH black and white tuxedo, 8 weeks.
Beau, male, DSH gray and white tabby, 8 weeks.