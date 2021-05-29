Forgotten Felines for week of May 30, 2021

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

All cats are vetted, tested and microchipped.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s felines available for adoption are:

Cosmos, male, DSH orange and white, 8 weeks old.

Kiwi, male, DSH buff and white, 8 weeks.

Milo, male, DMH black and white tuxedo, 8 weeks.

Beau, male, DSH gray and white tabby, 8 weeks.