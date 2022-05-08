Forgotten Felines for week of May 8, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. Check out available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Nyla, female, Russian Blue/DLH mix, 9 months old.

Nina, female, DSH black, 1 year old, a lovebug. Nyla’s mom, bonded with her daughter.

Lana, female, calico, 1 year old.

Lucinda, female, calico, 1 year old.