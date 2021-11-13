Forgotten Felines for week of Nov. 14, 2021

Special adoption fees from Nov. 12 through Nov. 14: Adopt one cat for $120 (a $25 savings). Adopt one, get one for $95 (a savings of $50). Completely vetted, vaccinate and microchipped.

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Peep, male, DSH Buff Tabby, 9 weeks old.

Hickory, male, DSH gray and white tabby, 7 months old.

Pier, male, DSH, brown and white tabby, 6 months old.

Grasshopper, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 6 months old.

PitterPatter, male, DSH brown tabby, 6 months old. (Bonded together.)