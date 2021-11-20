 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forgotten Felines for week of Nov. 21, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Forgotten Felines for week of Nov. 21, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This week only! Thanksgiving week, Nov. 21-27: Bonded pairs, adopt one, get one FREE! Completely vetted, vaccinate and microchipped.

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Crispin, male, DSH gray and white Agean tabby, 11 months old.

Stubby, male, DSH brown tabby, short tail, 11 months old.

Auntie Mae, female, DSH torti, 5 months old.

Gwen, female, DSH torti, 5 months old. (Bonded with Auntie Mae.)

Grasshopper, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 6 months old.

PitterPatter, male, DSH brown tabby, 6 months old. (Bonded with Grasshopper.)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert