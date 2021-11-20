Forgotten Felines for week of Nov. 21, 2021

This week only! Thanksgiving week, Nov. 21-27: Bonded pairs, adopt one, get one FREE! Completely vetted, vaccinate and microchipped.
Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
Here are this week’s felines:
Crispin, male, DSH gray and white Agean tabby, 11 months old.
Stubby, male, DSH brown tabby, short tail, 11 months old.
Auntie Mae, female, DSH torti, 5 months old.
Gwen, female, DSH torti, 5 months old. (Bonded with Auntie Mae.)
Grasshopper, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 6 months old.
PitterPatter, male, DSH brown tabby, 6 months old. (Bonded with Grasshopper.)