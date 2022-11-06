Forgotten Felines for week of Nov. 6, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Here are this week’s felines:
Maverick, male, DSH blue tabby, 4 months.
Finley, female, DLH Buff, 6 months. Bonded with Paisley.
Paisley, female, DSH Torbi, 6 months. Bonded with Finley.
Phoenix, male, DSH brown tabby, 4 months.