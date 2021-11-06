 Skip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of Nov. 7, 2021
Join us on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for National Adoption Day at the Culpeper PetSmart. Lots of kittens are wishing for a home for the holidays!

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Ciara, female, beige/cream tabby, 1 year old.

MoonPie, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 5 months old.

Malomar, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 5 months old. (siblings and bonded.)

Orna, female, DSH light orange and white tabby, 2 years

Fang, male, DSH black, 3 months old. (bonded with identical brother, Frankie.)

