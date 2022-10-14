 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of Oct. 16, 2022

Come to Forgotten Felines' Crafts Meow show Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St.! One-of-a kind gifts, face painting, silent auction and raffle.

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Tatiana, female, DSH brown and white tabby, 3 months old.

Rita, female, DSH black and white tuxedo, 3 months old.

Eeyore, DSH Russian Blue mix (hypo-allergenic), 1-2 years old.

Jeb, male, DSH, orange and white tabby, 3 months old.

