Forgotten Felines for week of Oct. 16, 2022

Come to Forgotten Felines' Crafts Meow show Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St.! One-of-a kind gifts, face painting, silent auction and raffle.

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.