 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forgotten Felines for week of Oct. 17, 2021
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Forgotten Felines for week of Oct. 17, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Come to the Crafts’ Meow Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Culpeper Christian School at 810 Old Rixeyville Road in Culpeper, near the circle. Crafts! Face painting! Food!

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are this week’s felines:

Copper, male, DSH orange tabby, 5 months.

Acorn, female, DSH/Calico 5 months old.

Maple, female, DSH/calico 5 months old.

Pitter Patter, male, DSH brown tabby with Bengal-like stripes, 6 months old.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News