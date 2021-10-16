Forgotten Felines for week of Oct. 17, 2021

Come to the Crafts’ Meow Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Culpeper Christian School at 810 Old Rixeyville Road in Culpeper, near the circle. Crafts! Face painting! Food!

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Copper, male, DSH orange tabby, 5 months.

Acorn, female, DSH/Calico 5 months old.

Maple, female, DSH/calico 5 months old.

Pitter Patter, male, DSH brown tabby with Bengal-like stripes, 6 months old.