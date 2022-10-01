 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of Oct. 2, 2022

Come to Forgotten Felines of Culpeper's Meow Craft Show on Oct. 15 from 9-3 at Culpeper Presbyterian Church!

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Crew, male, DSH white and brown Agean tabby, 3 mos. Bobby, male, DSH white and brown Agean tabby, 3 mos. Crew and Bobby are bonded and need to be adopted together. Moxie Socks, female, DMH, gray and white tabby, 3 mos.

Denali, female, DSH, blue tabby, 3 mos.; lovebug.

Everest, female, DSH torti, 3 mos. AnnaPurrna, female, DSH torti, 3 mos. These 2 bonded sisters must be adopted together.

