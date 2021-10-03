Forgotten Felines for week of Oct 3, 2021

Come visit us at our fundraiser, The Crafts’ Meow, on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Culpeper Christian School.

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Charli, female, DSH white and orange, 2 to 3 months old.

Arnold, male, DSH black, 4 months old, bonded with Willa.

Pitter Patter, male, DSH tabby mackerel, 5 months old.

Pier, male, DSH white and gray tabby, 5 months old.