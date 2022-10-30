 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of Oct. 30, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Nyla

Female, DLH Russian Blue mix, 1 year. Bonded with mom, Nina.

Nina

Female, DSH black, 2 years.

FireBall

Male, DSH orange tabby, 5-6 months. Bonded with sister, Penny.

Penny

Female, DSH torti, 5-6 months.

