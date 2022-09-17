Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 18, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.
Here are this week’s felines:
Henley, female, DSH, torti, (in front), 10 weeks old.
Harper, female, DSH torti, (in back), 10 weeks old. Bonded sisters, must be adopted together.
Court Gentry, male, DSH/Russian Blue—hypoallergenic, 6 weeks old, pre-adopt.
Brandy, female, DSH brown and white tabby, 6 weeks old, pre-adopt.
Ruffin, female, DSH brown and white tabby, 6 weeks old, pre-adopt. Bonded sisters, must be adopted together.
Red, male, DSH orange tabby, 3 months old. Bonded and must be adopted with brother, Wolfy (not pictured).