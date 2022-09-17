 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Forgotten Felines for week of Sept. 18, 2022

  • 0

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and negative for feline leukemia. To learn more or adopt, call 540-717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper. See available pets at PetStablished.

Here are this week’s felines:

Henley, female, DSH, torti, (in front), 10 weeks old.

Harper, female, DSH torti, (in back), 10 weeks old. Bonded sisters, must be adopted together.

Court Gentry, male, DSH/Russian Blue—hypoallergenic, 6 weeks old, pre-adopt.

People are also reading…

Brandy, female, DSH brown and white tabby, 6 weeks old, pre-adopt.

Ruffin, female, DSH brown and white tabby, 6 weeks old, pre-adopt. Bonded sisters, must be adopted together.

Red, male, DSH orange tabby, 3 months old. Bonded and must be adopted with brother, Wolfy (not pictured).

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A notice to readers

The Culpeper Star-Exponent has been our community’s leader for local news for the past 141 years, and it’s our responsibility to provide stron…

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert